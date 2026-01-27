Sara Ali Khan- Orry fallout explained: Why actress, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 'unfollowed' Orhan Awatramani? Siblings got furious with him due to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: Karthi-starrer action comedy to start streaming just two weeks after theatrical release

MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour

What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?

RegisterKaro introduces a New Customer Portal to make the services of the company business simpler

WhatsApp not safe? Meta sued over privacy claims as users question encryption feature

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan first song Maatrubhumi is inspired from this former PM's iconic speeches and poetry

Can brain diseases be stopped earlier? Ahmedabad Boy in USA biotech industry is helping shape answer

Why small businesses fail to take off before their first tax returns

ACKO eyes USD300-400 million IPO as Insurtech Unicorn prepares for public debut

What is Halal venture? How is it related to Muslim women in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: Karthi-starrer action comedy to start streaming just two weeks after theatrical release

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: When, where to watch Karthi's action comedy

MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour

MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour

What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?

What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sara Ali Khan- Orry fallout explained: Why actress, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 'unfollowed' Orhan Awatramani? Siblings got furious with him due to...

Once a close friends, now a frenemy. What went wrong between Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani? Read on to know about their rift in details.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 05:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sara Ali Khan- Orry fallout explained: Why actress, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 'unfollowed' Orhan Awatramani? Siblings got furious with him due to...
Orhan Awatramani with Sara Ali Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Sara Ali Khan and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, have grabbed headlines after their much-publicised fallout, which happened after a sequence of contentious social media interactions. Orry caught up in the controversy after making sarcastic remarks about Sara and her mother, Amrita Singh, in a reel. Many online users found it insensitive and unnecessary. This incident prompted discussions regarding respect and accountability. Ultimately, Sara and her brother Ibrahim unfollowed Orry, and he did the same. Amid indirect jibes and mockery, here’s how the Orry–Sara fallout happened. 

Orry and Sara's fallout: How it all started? 

Reportedly, it all started after Orry dropped a video on social media using the phrase "3 worst names," revealing Sara, Amrita, and Palak. The reference was widely decoded as naming Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. After sparking significant backlash from the netizens, the reel was later deleted. Users criticised Orry for the perceived targeting of these individuals.

image

Soon after the video, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram. Later, in an Instagram exchange, a user asked Orry if he had also unfollowed Sara and Ibrahim. He responded, “Long ago, bro. They just caught up.” This fueled the speculation about their friendship status.

Orry's jibe at Sara's flop career

On Monday, January 26, Orry posted a reel inspired by creator Amulya Rattan's video. In this video, she calls out a man for lacking civic sense while walking behind her as she filmed. It wasn’t the reel, but Orry’s sarcastic response in the comments that grabbed attention and sparked backlash.

image

In the video, Orry wore a blue mesh top with a dotted bra outline printed on it. When an Instagram user asked, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?”, Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” This comment was widely perceived as an unnecessary jibe at the actor’s career.

Sara's cryptic reply to Orry's taunts

Sara gave a subtle response to the online battle. She shared an Instagram Story featuring Vikram Sarkar’s song Naam Chale. The song's lyrics emphasised living freely and avoiding unnecessary controversies. Netizens interpreted it as a subtle reference to the ongoing rift. However, neither Sara nor Orry has issued any official statement about the public fallout.

image

Orry had major issues with Palak for years

The origin of this fallout can be traced back to a controversy that happened in 2024. Orry and Sara also seem linked to an earlier disagreement involving Palak Tiwari. Two years ago, an alleged WhatsApp exchange between Orry and Palak leaked online. In it, Palak appeared to apologise, reportedly “out of respect for Sara.” Orry responded with a middle-finger emoji and declined to accept it.

image

Later, Orry addressed the backlash, telling that Palak had crossed a major boundary and only apologised after someone else stepped in. The exact reason behind their fallout was never disclosed, but the incident did suggest underlying tensions within the same social circle, which includes Sara and Ibrahim.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: Karthi-starrer action comedy to start streaming just two weeks after theatrical release
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: When, where to watch Karthi's action comedy
MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour
MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour
What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?
What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?
RegisterKaro introduces a New Customer Portal to make the services of the company business simpler
RegisterKaro introduces a New Customer Portal
WhatsApp not safe? Meta sued over privacy claims as users question encryption feature
WhatsApp not safe? Meta sued over privacy claims as users question encryption
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement