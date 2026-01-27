Sara Ali Khan- Orry fallout explained: Why actress, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 'unfollowed' Orhan Awatramani? Siblings got furious with him due to...

Once a close friends, now a frenemy. What went wrong between Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani? Read on to know about their rift in details.

Actress Sara Ali Khan and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, have grabbed headlines after their much-publicised fallout, which happened after a sequence of contentious social media interactions. Orry caught up in the controversy after making sarcastic remarks about Sara and her mother, Amrita Singh, in a reel. Many online users found it insensitive and unnecessary. This incident prompted discussions regarding respect and accountability. Ultimately, Sara and her brother Ibrahim unfollowed Orry, and he did the same. Amid indirect jibes and mockery, here’s how the Orry–Sara fallout happened.

Orry and Sara's fallout: How it all started?

Reportedly, it all started after Orry dropped a video on social media using the phrase "3 worst names," revealing Sara, Amrita, and Palak. The reference was widely decoded as naming Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. After sparking significant backlash from the netizens, the reel was later deleted. Users criticised Orry for the perceived targeting of these individuals.

Soon after the video, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram. Later, in an Instagram exchange, a user asked Orry if he had also unfollowed Sara and Ibrahim. He responded, “Long ago, bro. They just caught up.” This fueled the speculation about their friendship status.

Orry's jibe at Sara's flop career

On Monday, January 26, Orry posted a reel inspired by creator Amulya Rattan's video. In this video, she calls out a man for lacking civic sense while walking behind her as she filmed. It wasn’t the reel, but Orry’s sarcastic response in the comments that grabbed attention and sparked backlash.

In the video, Orry wore a blue mesh top with a dotted bra outline printed on it. When an Instagram user asked, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?”, Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” This comment was widely perceived as an unnecessary jibe at the actor’s career.

Sara's cryptic reply to Orry's taunts

Sara gave a subtle response to the online battle. She shared an Instagram Story featuring Vikram Sarkar’s song Naam Chale. The song's lyrics emphasised living freely and avoiding unnecessary controversies. Netizens interpreted it as a subtle reference to the ongoing rift. However, neither Sara nor Orry has issued any official statement about the public fallout.

Orry had major issues with Palak for years

The origin of this fallout can be traced back to a controversy that happened in 2024. Orry and Sara also seem linked to an earlier disagreement involving Palak Tiwari. Two years ago, an alleged WhatsApp exchange between Orry and Palak leaked online. In it, Palak appeared to apologise, reportedly “out of respect for Sara.” Orry responded with a middle-finger emoji and declined to accept it.

Later, Orry addressed the backlash, telling that Palak had crossed a major boundary and only apologised after someone else stepped in. The exact reason behind their fallout was never disclosed, but the incident did suggest underlying tensions within the same social circle, which includes Sara and Ibrahim.