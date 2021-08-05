Sara Ali Khan opens up on Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s divorce, says 'we are much happier than we would have been'

Sara Ali Khan’s parents and ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita had married each other when they fell in love. However, the two parted ways a few years later because of reasons that are best known to them.

Sara recently opened up on the divorce and how she feels about it.

On Voot’s ‘Feet Up With The Stars’, Season 3, she said” It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet.”

“I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time,"

“All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason,"

Sara and her parents, as well as Saif's second wife Kareena, evidently have a strong bond. Sara is a devoted half-sister to both of their children, Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1'. She is currently awaiting the release of 'Atrangi Re', which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film’s shooting was wrapped up in March this year. Sara is also set to feature in Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, directed by ‘Uri’ fame Aditya Dhar.