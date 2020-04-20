Sara Ali Khan once again shares before-actor photo; this time poses with Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is on a throwback spree on her Instagram page. The actor has been sharing several photos of herself before her physical transformation and her current look. This has made fans get impressed by the actor. Sara with her self-determination and conviction shed oodles of weight before making her Bollywood debut in 2018. While studying in New York, the actor had gained weight and soon after heading back home, she started working out religiously.

A while back, Sara took to her Instagram page and shared a before-after photo while posing with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the first photo, the trio is seen posing at Central Park in New York. While in the next photo, they posed during their holidays in the Maldives. Sara captioned the post stating, "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday सब एक हैं इसलिए... Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong"

Check out the photo below:

Sara, during an earlier interaction with Starry Nights Gen Y, the actor had spoken about how she doesn't consider herself as a star. The Simmba actor said, "My parents are actors, but I don't think I have been grown up in the family of stars. Father, for instance, dad has always been very particular about education and my mother is the flag-bearer of humility. She so believes putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself. I never had much exposure to Bollywood. I don't think I come from a family of stars. I don't look at myself as a star."