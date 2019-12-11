Sara Ali Khan mesmerises fans with her eyes, calls herself 'sasti' Rekha

Ever since her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has left her fans mesmerized by her beauty and acting making her one of the most followed celebrities with a sea of fan following.

Sara is equally fond of her social media page so needless to say her fans were in for a pleasant surprise today when she channelized her inner 'Umrao Jaan' and shared black and white pictures of her gazing at the camera and captioned it with her famous 'Sara Ki Shayari'.

Calling herself a 'sasti' copy of veteran actress Rekha she wrote, "इन आँखों की मस्ती

Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut सस्ती

Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi हस्ती

She says all this and then voh फस्ती

#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery: @dop007"

The Instagram pictures were breathtaking shots of the starlet which not only captivated her features but also added a touch of drama with the shadow and light play.

Her witty and humorous caption, however, won the hearts of not only her fans but other celebrities namely Varun Dhawan who wrote, "U have a lot of free time".

The fans constantly appreciate Sara for her brand of humor and her grounded side while Sara contemplates writing a diary which we think she definitely should.

On the professional front, Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on the success of his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh.