Sara Ali Khan makes stunning debut at Cannes Film Festival in ivory lehenga: 'I've always been proud of my Indianness'

Sara Ali Khan opted for a beautiful ivory lehenga, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan chose to go full desi at her Cannes debut when she walked the red carpet in an ivory lehenga designed by the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on the first day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 16 and will go on till May 27 screening movies from around the world.

Sara Ali Khan's photos from the red carpet are going viral across social media. She also spoke to the paparazzi about her debut and her outfit on the red carpet. When she was asked how she was feeling making her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Sara said, "A little bit nervous, I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here." 

Talking about her look, the Love Aaj Kal actress added, "My look is Abu (Jani) and Sandeep (Khosla). It's traditional Indian handmade work. I've always been very proud of my Indianness. It therefore embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern, but also traditional Indian."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which she is paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film releases in cinemas on June 2. 

She also has recently completed the shooting of Ae Watan Mere Watan. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Kannan Iyer's directorial will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

