Sara Ali Khan makes Janhvi Kapoor jealous, visits Gurudwara with mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos from her trip to Delhi. Sara's mother, Amrita Singh, and her friend Janhvi Kapoor, as well as ‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L. Rai, were all seen in her Instagram Stories.

Sara is seen with Aanand at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in the first Instagram Story. She says at the opening of the video, “Namaste darshakon. Rinku pohoch gayi hai Delhi aur Rinku ke peeche chupne ki koshish kar rahe hain Anand Ji. Anand Ji mere darshakon ko namaste kahiye (Namaste viewers, Rinku has reached Delhi and Anand ji is trying to hide behind Rinku. Anand Ji say namaste to my viewers.)”

She might be seen eating kulfi in another story, which makes Janhvi Kapoor jealous.

Here is the story-

She then posted a photo of herself and her mother, Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter duo was spotted visiting Connaught Place's iconic Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi.

Sara is currently preparing for the premier of Atrangi Re, her upcoming film. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush also star in the film directed by Aanand L Rai. Sara will play Rinku, a Bihari girl who is still in love with both her husband (Dhanush) and her boyfriend in the film (played by Akshay). The film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.