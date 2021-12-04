Sara Ali Khan-Madhuri Dixit steal hearts with energetic moves on ‘Chaka Chak’ song – WATCH

Sara Ali Khan's new song 'Chaka Chak' from the film 'Atrangi Re' has gone viral on the internet. Her quirky expressions and energetic dance moves have been well received.

The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen shaking a leg with Madhuri Dixit on the same song. They may be seen dancing their hearts out in beautiful ethnic attire.

She captioned the post, “Chane ke Khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar @madhuridixitnene ma’am ne inspiration diya Aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya. Thank you so much ma’am for being so graceful and gracious”

Take a look at the video-

Sara appeared to be dancing on Dhanush's engagement in the song's brief video. While Sara appeared ecstatic at the ceremony, Dhanush could be seen being very serious.

Sara Ali Khan's vibrant expressions and electrifying dance moves make the music video a joy to see. At the end of the video, Sara can be seen sprinting towards Akshay Kumar and climbing on top of him to hug him.

The trailer for 'Atrangi Re' was previously released, leaving fans wanting more.

Take a look-

The family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a stubborn young girl, kidnapped Vishnu (Dhanush). Her family forbids them from getting married. They quickly realise that neither of them wants to marry, and when they arrive in Delhi, they decide to split up. She claims to be dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught by her family each time.