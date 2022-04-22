Sara Ali Khan loses cool at paparazzi for pushing her, refuses to pose for them

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is known as the most generous actress in Bollywood. She shares a cordial relationship with the paparazzi, and she happily poses for them every time. However, this time, Sara lost her cool at the rushed nature of the media, and she refused to pose for them.

Sara's latest public appearance is going viral, and the reason behind this is the calm and composed nature of the Atrangi Re actress. In a video, we can see Sara exiting a building, she was heading toward her car, and the photographers were clicking her. As Sara reached near the car, one photographer pushed the actress to get her perfect shot. This miffed Sara, and her expression got changed. She went inside the car, without posing for them. Photographers ask her to pose, but Khan refused politely saying, 'phir aap log dhaka marte ho,' and she shut her car's door.

Here's the video

Although Sara refused to pose, she waved out to the photographer from her car, and her politeness won netizens. A user commented, "She’s so sweet honestly…she got pushed but still politely refused." Another user added, "She's such a sweetheart. The way she reacted so politely despite being pushed by that pap."

A netizen commented, "They pushed her bt still she smiled nd was being so sweet." While another netizen added, "Shes still so polite to them." One of the netizens mocked the rigours nature of the paparazzi and said, "Hey why you guys dont have manners..show some respect to her, she is a lovely girl. Stay behind at a distance next time you shoot someone, it is called 'a shoot with respect'

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic film. Sara has also started shooting Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.