Sara Ali Khan looks sends internet into a tizzy with photos in sexy orange bikini

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is a complete package. She is funny, smart, a good actor and is extremely good-looking and sexy. Sara enjoys a massive fan following of 34.2 million on Instagram and often treats fans with jaw-dropping photos and videos.

Recently, the actor shared smoking hot photos of herself in an orange coloured bikini. She paired it with a snake print shirt and sent the internet into a tizzy with her sultry looks. “The eyes shout what the lips fear to say So if you have something to hide you’d better look away,” Sara captioned her post.

Reacting to the photo, ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart and lovestruck emojis in the comment section. Fans also showered love and complements on Sara’s photos. “Soo hott,” wrote one user while another commented, “OMGGG YOU SARAAA.” A third user wrote, “You are the best,” while a fourth one commented, “wowowow mama.”

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sara shared one of her famous knock-knock jokes video which featured her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She could be seen cracking the jokes on Ibrahim and the video depicted their loving bond.

“Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter Time to meet the annoying daughter My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter But I promise to love you and give you water,” she wrote in the caption in full Sara style.

Sara made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. She will be next in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.