Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in sexy white crop top - See VIRAL pics

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active celebrities on social media as she keeps sharing pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram. On Friday 7 January, the 'Kedarnath' actress burned the internet with photographs from her latest photoshoot.

Sara looked stunning in a sexy white crop top as she posed for the camera. She captioned the pictures in her own unique poetry style as she wrote, "Mary had a little lamb, Its fleece was white as snow, Sara took Laksmi and Flo, And there was a camera and Ro". With her caption, she referred to celebrity stylist Lakshmi Mehr who upped her style statement, hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel who perfected her look, and photographer Rohan Shrestha who clicked the beautiful pictures.

Check out the viral pictures here

Daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Atrangi Re'. The Aanand L. Rai directorial paired her up with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara's acting was immensely appreciated in the film. Last week, the actress shared some behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of the movie calling them the best moments in her last two years. She wrote, "Best moments of the last 2 years. Hope the new year brings as much love, joy and excitement for all of us."

The actress is currently shooting in Indore with Vicky Kaushal for her upcoming movie, whose details have been kept under wraps as of now. Reportedly, the two are shooting for 'Luka Chuppi 2', the sequel of the romantic comedy of the same name that starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The two actors will also be pairing up for Aditya Dhar's next film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' which is touted as a mythological superhero film.