Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan spotted chatting in viral video, netizens say 'please patch up karlo'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan attended an awards night together in Mumbai. Watch the viral video in which both are seen chatting together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan/Twitter

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating each other when the two stars shot for Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The two never acknowledged their relationship even after they reportedly broke up with each other. Their chemistry was appreciated by their fans who even dubbed them 'SarTik'.

On Saturday, September 10, Kartik and Sara attended the OTT Play Awards in Mumbai and were seen sitting with each other and involved in an animated conversation. Now, a video of both the stars has gone viral on the internet from the event and the fans can't stop drooling over their chemistry again.

Netizens took to the comments section under the viral video and requested the two actors to start dating again as one of the 'SarTik' fans commented, "Woaw #sartik please patch up karlo and start dating again", another wrote, "They look so cute together, why did they break up?".

Talking about the awards, Kartik lifted the trophy for Best Actor - Male (Popular) in the web films category for his performance in Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka released on Netflix. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan took home the Breakthrough Performance of the Year (Female) award for her act in Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama Atrangi Re, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Recently, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star addressed questions about his relationship status and revealed that for the past over a year, he's been single. During a chat with Film Companion, Kartik  said, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (Translation: I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else)." After having said this, Kartik quickly corrected himself and added, "I have been single for the past 1 year."

