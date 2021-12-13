Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim take taxi after grooving to AP Dhillon’s captivating music

Bollywood BFFs Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on Sunday night attended AP Dhillon’s concert with Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Black Boxx, Grand Hyaar in Mumbai. The videos from the same have gone viral on social media now.

From temples to restaurants, we often see Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan hanging out together. Despite having an injured arm, Janvhi, who was wearing a black bodycon dress, was seen grooving to AP Dhillon’s captivating music with Sara and her brother Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Sara opted for green shorts, and colour coordinated blazer over a white top. Ibrahim chose to wear denim, a blue shirt.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan often give us major friendship goals. From their workout videos to dance videos, they never fail to impress us. Earlier, they went on a trip together, pictures and videos from the same had also gone viral on social media.