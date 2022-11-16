Search icon
'Sara Ali Khan is fittest actress of Bollywood,' says rumoured beau Shubhman Gill

Shubhman Gill is captivated by the charm of Sara Ali Khan, and this video proves it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan-Shubhman Gill

Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubhman Gill were rumoured to be in a relationship. Their frequent spottings at restaurants and airports raised a few eyebrows. However, Gill's recent interpretation of their rumoured relationship has confirmed that are seeing each other. 

Recently, the sportsman was invited as the guest of Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa's chat show Dil Diyan Gallan. There the host asked to name him the fittest Bollywood actress. Without thinking much, Gill names Sara Ali Khan. Later, Sonam asked him to open up about his relationship with Sara. Bajwa asked "Sara da sara sach boldo, are you dating her?" Shubman blushed and said, "Sara ka sara sach bol diya...maybe... maybe not." This reply was more than enough to understand that love is in the air for both. 

In August, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and Shubman were spotted having dinner together at the popular restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. This was the first such instance that sparked their dating rumours. Then, last month in October, the two of them were spotted leaving a hotel together and then, another clip emerged online on the same day in which the rumoured clip was spotted together on a flight. This video strengthened the relationship rumours between the actress and the batsman.

READ: 'Bahut SARA pyaar': Shubman Gill's friend's birthday wish solidifies cricketer's dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan

Talking about their professional lives, Shubman Gill is currently in New Zealand with the Indian cricket team to play three ODIs and three T20 matches against the Kiwis. While, on the other hand, Sara is awaiting the release of her next film with Vicky Kaushal, which has reportedly been sold off to a major streaming platform.

