Bollywood actress Ananya Panday talked about her friendship with fellow actress Sara Ali Khan, who she knows from school. In a recent episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Ananya shared that their friendship didn’t start off well, but over time it grew stronger.

Ananya Panday recalled her school days and remembered encountering her school senior, Sara Ali Khan, she called her "muhfat" and admitted that she was terrified of her. She said, "Sara in school was very like she is outspoken now but in school she was even more outspoken so she was always this myth. I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified. If she was walking down a certain staircase, I would walk down a certain (another) staircase. Because she would say anything. Like she is muhfat anyways like now also she says but in school, she was even more muhfat and she used to really say anything. So, I used to be like she is going to say something about me."

Ananya Panday said that while it wasn't really bullying, Sara didn’t even want to know her name back then. Ananya said, "We did a play together in school and I was she was the main in the play and I was like holding her umbrella or something, I was in the back and she wouldn’t bother to know my name. So, she will be like say ‘aye girl’ come here. I don’t think because my name started with A, she didn’t even know that. Now when I tell her she says, ‘What rubbish I treated you so well’, but she did not know my name also in school.

She further added, "We have actually become (friends), 'cause she debuted a year before I did and she was very welcoming. She would always say, ‘Let’s go for lunch’, and she really made an effort to be friends."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has impressed everyone with her two back to back performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL. The actress is now all set to star alongside Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan in Karan Johar's next film which is based on C Sankaran Nair case. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

