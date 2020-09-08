Sara Ali Khan is 'hiding' from 2020 in this unique way; see pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan, just like most of the people around the world, wants to hide from 2020. The year which has been tough on citizens across the globe with the novel coronavirus forcing everyone into a complete lockdown earlier this year and consequently only gradual relaxations permitting shops and business to function with certain guidelines, 2020 has been a cruel one for most.

In fact, the Hindi film industry too suffered a blow with prolific actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, choreographer Saroj Khan among others passing away.

So, in order to hide herself from 2020, Sara opted to sport a camouflage outfit that would according to her, help her be invisible or at least not be prominently visible.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara wrote, "Hiding from 2020 like... #camouflage #mondaymood #mondaymotivation."

For the uninformed, army personnel use military camouflage to protect personnel and equipment from observation by enemy forces.

Military camouflage has often been used as a popular fashion print. Military print tees, track pants, headbands are among the most commonly used. Fashion designers from worldover have used the prints in several ways and kept it alive as a trend among fashion enthusiasts.

Sara will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The actress also stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. Shooting for the film is set to commence in October.