Sara Ali Khan highlights beauty of Bharat, prays at Bangla Sahib, Ajmer Sharif, Mahakal temple

Stills of Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram stories

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan broke the silence about getting trolled for visiting Ujjain's Mahakal temple. Sara addressed the social media negativity in a press conference. Sara stated that she will continue visiting Temples, Mosques, and Gurudwaras as this is her personal choice. On Thursday, Sara gave an apt reply to trollers by putting out photos from her recent visits to religious institutions.

This time, Sara decided to avoid negativity, thus she posted photos on her Instagram stories. To seek blessings for her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara paid respect at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and shared photos from the visit. Later, she dropped a collage of her recent visits to Gurudwara, Ajmer Sharif and Mahakal temple and tagged "Bharat." On her visit to Bangla Sahib, Sara donned an all-white salwar kameez.

Here are the stories

After getting trolled for her visit to Mahakal temple, Sara addressed the media and said, "Honestly, main yeh keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungi...main apne kaam ko bahut seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, aap logon ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage... toh mujhe bura lagega (Honestly, I have said this before and will repeat myself. I work for the public, and if they don't like anything, then I will feel bad)."

The actress further added, "She further added, "Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bolna hai, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki urja achchi lagni chahiye...main urja mein maanyata rakhti hoon (My personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. For me, the energy of a place is important...I believe in energy)." Sara and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie will release in cinemas on June 2.