Sara Ali Khan hides her face as paps spot her holding Kartik Aaryan's hand in the back seat of her car

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan reportedly left in the same car after wrapping up 'Aaj Kal' day schedule

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been in news ever since Sara confessed on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan' that she would love to date him and he responded saying that he wouldn't mind going out on a coffee date with Sara.

On Thursday , Sara and Kartik, who are currently busy shooting the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', were spotted leaving in the same car after wrapping up the day's shoot.

Sara and Kartik were photographed holding hands, laughing and cosying up to each other in the back seat of the actress' car. When the paparazzi approached them to click pictures, the two burst out laughing. And while Kartik didn't bother, Sara immediately ducked down and hid her face with both her hands.

Check out the pictures here:

A few days back Kartik was spotted outside Sara's residence. With these frequent spottings, we are left wondering what's cooking?

Meanwhile, their film, which has been tentatively titled 'Aaj Kal', will hit the big screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in 2020.