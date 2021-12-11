Ahead of 'Atrangi Re' release, Sara Ali Khan grooves to 'Chaka Chak' in 'atrangi' places - WATCH

Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Atrangi Re' also starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, has been winning hearts for her first solo performance in the song, 'Chaka Chak'. As the Chaka Chak fever has gripped Bollywood and fans on social media, Sara recently shared a video grooving to the track in 'Atrangi' places with her team. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

In the caption, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "#chakachak in #atrangi places. Hopefully you guys aren’t making faces."

After Sara shared the video, many users left sweet comments and dropped heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "You are such a fun and happy person I would love to hang out with you," while another commented, "Wow chakachak."

Check out the video below:

Ahead of the release of 'Atrangi Re', actor Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her character of Rinku in the film. According to her, women will definitely fall in love with her role. "I absolutely fell in love with Rinku during my process of playing her. Rinku as a character, is loud, assertive and confident as her external characteristics, but then she also has a tinge of innocence in her, which was something very interesting, exciting and challenging for me. Aanand ji really made me fall in love with her, and seep into the character. I think every woman in today's generation will love Rinku. She knows exactly what she wants and goes for it without any apprehension or hesitation. Playing 'Rinku' on screen was in a way a very fulfilling and an enriching experience," Sara said.

'Atrangi Re' is directed by Aanand L Rai. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It's headed for a release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.

(With input from Agencies)