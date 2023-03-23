Sara Ali Khan responds to trolls targeting her for visiting Mahadev temple, says 'if anyone has problem...'

Sara Ali Khan, who is a great devotee of Mahadev and visits temples frequently, often gets trolled on social media.

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who will next be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey, gave a befitting reply to trolls who targeted her for visiting Mahadev temple, in her recent interview while promoting her upcoming film.

For the unversed, Sara is a great devotee of Mahadev and often visits temples. She even shares photos on social media and gets trolled. In her recent interview with NBT, the actress reacted to the trolls and said, “If the audience has any complaints about my work, it can be a problem for me too, because I only act for my fans. But if anyone has a problem with my personal things or my lifestyle, I don’t care.”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sara said her upcoming slate of films, which includes suspense-thriller Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, and two untitled projects with Homi Adajania and Laxman Utekar, represent her changed thought process.

“Whether Gaslight or Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which I am playing a freedom fighter, then Laxman Utekar sir's film that is like a small-town movie where I am playing a Punjabi girl living in Indore and then an urban film with Homi Adajania...I am doing such different work. I'm proud to say that all the work that I am doing right now, I feel 100 per cent convinced. And I don't want to do work for any other reason ever again.”

Sara said she also wants to be "surrounded" by people who can contribute to her growth as an artist. “I want to be surrounded by people I can learn from, I want to grow every day. I want to explore more and more. I feel I can learn as I have just started and there is such a long way to go,” she added.

The actor recalled the advice her actor parents -- Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. “The advice that both my parents gave me and still give me is that as an actor I will have a voice inside when I read a script and I should trust that more than anything else,” she said.

