Sara Ali Khan gets quick haircut while roaming in Italy, netizens call her 'jugaadu'

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has proved the fact that we Indians will always excel in 'jugaad.' We have shortcuts and hacks for everything. Currently, the actress is holidaying in Italy, and she has won over the locales with her street-smart attitude.

The Atrangi Re actress shared a series of videos on Instagram, in which she gets a quick trimming from a saloon. Going by the video, it seems like Sara was on roaming the streets, and she decided to get a quick trim on her attractive locks. In the clip, Sara is instructing the barber about holding the tip of her locks and trimming it a little bit. The barber followed the instructions from the actress and successfully gave her the quick hairdo. Sara thanked the barber, and the clip went viral instantly.

Netizens have enjoyed Sara's little adventure in France, and they shared their views on it. A user added, "Ghar par hi kat leti khud … dont tell me for this hai cut she paid thousands." Another user added, "Yaha pe bhi paise bachati huyi Sara." A netizen added, "Truly only she can do." Another netizen called her, "Cutest." One of the netizen tagged her as 'jugaadu.'

Recently, Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor, and she revealed a major mystery related to her dating rumours. "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don`t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn't. Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."In no time fans donned the stalker`s hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time. On the work front, Sara will soon be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic drama.



