Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sara Ali Khan gets quick haircut while roaming in Italy, netizens call her 'jugaadu'

Sara Ali Khan is the perfect 'jugaadu,' and here's the proof.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan gets quick haircut while roaming in Italy, netizens call her 'jugaadu'
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has proved the fact that we Indians will always excel in 'jugaad.' We have shortcuts and hacks for everything. Currently, the actress is holidaying in Italy, and she has won over the locales with her street-smart attitude. 

The Atrangi Re actress shared a series of videos on Instagram, in which she gets a quick trimming from a saloon. Going by the video, it seems like Sara was on roaming the streets, and she decided to get a quick trim on her attractive locks. In the clip, Sara is instructing the barber about holding the tip of her locks and trimming it a little bit. The barber followed the instructions from the actress and successfully gave her the quick hairdo. Sara thanked the barber, and the clip went viral instantly. 

Watch the entire video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Netizens have enjoyed Sara's little adventure in France, and they shared their views on it. A user added, "Ghar par hi kat leti khud … dont tell me for this hai cut she paid thousands." Another user added, "Yaha pe bhi paise bachati huyi Sara." A netizen added, "Truly only she can do." Another netizen called her, "Cutest." One of the netizen tagged her as 'jugaadu.'

Recently, Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor, and she revealed a major mystery related to her dating rumours. "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don`t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn't. Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."In no time fans donned the stalker`s hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time. On the work front, Sara will soon be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic drama.

 


 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.