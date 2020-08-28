Sara Ali Khan gets mercilessly trolled for sharing photos celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Actress Sara Ali Khan is the new target of online trolls. The diva's latest post on Instagram unleashed a barrage of negative comments on the post, based on religious lines.

The Kedarnath actor, who took to her social media account to share photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, was massively trolled by netizens for celebrating a 'Hindu' festival.

The Simmba star, who can be seen standing in front of lord Ganesha's idol with folded hands, sporting a bright pink traditional attire, was attacked by the online troll army with nasty remarks and objectionable comments relating to her religion.

"I think you are a Muslim girl and forbidden in our religion," wrote an Instagram user. Another even went on to tell Sara that she must fear God for celebrating a Hindu festival. "Allah ka khauf karo (Fear the God)," wrote the social media user.

However, Sara's fans were quick to jump to her rescue.

"For all those commenting, know the idols in Maharashtra are made by Muslims and many of them offer a first prayer to Ganapati Bappa," a user wrote in Sara's defence.

"You set an example of true humanity. God is everywhere. Really a personality with golden heart," wrote another.

This is not the first time Sara Ali Khan has been a target of on online hate. However, Sara hasn't let the negativity get to her. She has often taken to social media to share photos of celebrating various festivals including Holi, Diwali, Christmas, Rakhi, Eid among others.

She recently also put up a child-hood photo of herself with the tri-colour filter, celebrating India's independence day.

Take a look.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. She has since starred in two other films Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The actress will be next seen in Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead and Coolie No. 1 alongside actor Varun Dhawan.