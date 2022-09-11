Search icon
Sara Ali Khan gets brutally trolled for her simple attire at Ganpati Visarjan festivities

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also part of the same celebrations held at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is known for her flamboyant sartorial choices and when the Kedarnath actress opted to wear a simple yellow salwaar kameez at the Ganpati Visarjan festivities on Friday, September 9, at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home, she was brutally trolled by the netizens.

The real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also attended the celebrations and looked lovely wearing traditional outfits. The Piku actress wore a velvet green kurta along with an embroidered red dupatta, while the Simmba actor complimented his wife with a red kurta and white pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

Since the stars of Bajirao Mastani looked ethereal, Instagram users called out Sara Ali Khan and some even said that she looks like Deepika's domestic help in her plain clothes. Sara's fans quickly defended the Love Aaj Kal actress and made comments such as "Sara is looking so simple but so beautiful" and "She is the most beautiful in her simplest looks always”.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Even Ranveer Singh was brutally trolled as the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was compared with Abhijeet Bichukale due to similarity in their looks. The latter gained fame after he entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and was often seen involved in fights with the Sultan actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in the first double role of his career in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus opposite Pooja Hegde slated to release on Christmas later this year. The film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff's dystopian action thriller Ganapath.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the much-anticipated actioner Pathaan in January and Sara has Gaslight in her pipeline with Vikrant Massey, whose release date hasn't been announced yet. 

