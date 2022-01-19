Sara Ali Khan flaunts sexy curves in colourful bikinis in latest 'Memories in Maldives' video - WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is a traveling freak as she keeps sharing pictures and videos from her exotic trips on her Instagram handle. She went to B-town's favourite vacation spot, the Maldives in September 2021 with her girl gang. Remembering her trip, Sara dropped a reel video titled 'Memories in Maldives' on Tuesday.

Along with sharing the sexy video, she wrote, "Missing this wind in my hair. Sunkissed face, messy hair. So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share. All day chilling- not a care. Sunrise sunset great vibes everywhere." The actress is seen in colourful bikinis in the video, enjoying with her girl squad. Flaunting her sexy curves, the 'Kedarnath' actress is seen resting underneath a tropical tree and dancing on the beach. The video quickly garnered the attention of her fans who made it viral on social media.



In November too, Sara had dropped some sizzling pictures from her vacation in which she was seen chilling with her friends. She had captioned the carousel as "Sky above, Sand Below. Sea around, Go with the Flow." Here's her throwback post from two months ago.



On the work front, Sara has been shooting in Indore with Vicky Kaushal for an upcoming movie directed by Laxman Utekar, whose details have been kept under wraps as of now. Reportedly, the two are shooting for 'Luka Chuppi 2', the sequel to Utekar's romantic comedy of the same name that starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Sara will also be pairing up with the 'Uri' actor for Aditya Dhar's next film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' touted as a mythological superhero film.

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan impressed everyone with her brilliant acting chops in her recent release 'Atrangi Re', in which she starred opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The Aanand L. Rai directorial was released on a giant streaming platform last month.