Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned abs in latest pictures from London vacation

B-town diva Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a couple of photos flaunting her toned body in gym wear. Alongside, Sara wrote a motivational caption, inspiring her fans and followers to never skip a workout, even while on a vacation. "You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!" Sara wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, Sara was seen sporting a black gym wear set teamed with white sneakers and a white cap. She posed for the photo in front of a background that had the words 'That's a wrap' written on a board that was made up of a collage of newspaper cuttings.

In the second photo, Sara paired the outfit with a gym jacket and a black sling bag. She was seen sipping coffee as she posed candidly for the click. Sara's toned abs in the two photos were evidently visible.

Earlier, Sara had asked her 'darshaks' to help her choose between a pair of funky sunglasses, by sharing a post on social media. The Atrangi Re actor looked uber-cool, donning a bright pink T-shirt along with a sky-blue jacket on Instagram. She also sported a quirky pink and blue pastel-coloured cap with colourful beaded bangles. Along with her chic attire, Sara also wore a pair of pink-hued glasses.

In the first picture, she dropped an opinion poll where she asked whether the viewers loved the pink shade or had they have 'enough' of the colour. In the second picture, Sara gave another opinion poll where she asked her 'darshaks' to help her out in selecting another pair of glasses. The next pair of eyewear Sara wore was white in colour.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many notable films to her name like, Love Aaj Kal, and Simmba. She often shares fun and quirky videos on her social media, poking fun at her co-stars and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The actor also posts glimpses of her travel getaways to exotic locations as well.

Sara was last seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in Gaslight. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed Bhoot Police and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.