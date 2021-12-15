Sara Ali Khan flaunts her black lehenga, people say 'ghum bhi gayi sharma sharma ke'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her down-to-earth nature, has been making headlines ever since she entered the Indian film industry. The actress often greets her fans and media with a lot of respect and dignity.

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday flaunted her black lehenga, posed for paps. She smiled at the camera and greeted the media with folded hands. The video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Seeing her sweet gesture, people started praising the actress in the comment box. Some of her fans called her ‘lovely’ for her behaviour.

One of her fans mentioned, “She is most down to earth she talks the best way with pap in Bollywood,” while another wrote, “So lovely, ghum bhi gayi sharma sharma ke.” The third person commented, “he's so lovely, always smiling.” The fourth user mentioned, “She is beautiful! Not only outside, but also inside!”

Watch Video:

The actress was recently spotted at AP Dhillon’s concert with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and best friend Janhvi Kapoor. Despite having an injured arm, Janvhi, who was wearing a black bodycon dress, was seen grooving to AP Dhillon’s captivating music with Sara and her brother Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Sara opted for green shorts, and colour coordinated blazer over a white top. Ibrahim chose to wear denim, a blue shirt.

This is not the first time when Sara was hanging out with Janhvi. From temples to restaurants, we often see Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan hanging out together.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan often give us major friendship goals. From their workout videos to dance videos, they never fail to impress us. Earlier, they went on a trip together, pictures and videos from the same had also gone viral on social media.