Sara Ali Khan expresses her wish to join Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, says 'I would love to...'

Headlines

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Foxconn withdraws from Rs 1.5 lakh crore JV with Vedanta semiconductor project in India

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BBC Suspends Presenter for Paying Rs 37 Lakh to Teenager for Sexually Explicit Photos

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

Bollywood actresses who worked during pregnancy

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

Odisha Train Accident: What is Electronic Interlocking, which caused train tragedy?

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Pune’s Gol Market

Anurag Thakur meets ace classical singer Padmaja Phenany Joglekar in Mumbai

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

This film has biggest opening for horror film in India post-pandemic and it's not Bhediya, Roohi, Phone Bhoot

Homebusiness

business

Sara Ali Khan expresses her wish to join Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, says 'I would love to...'

Sara Ali Khan would like to reunite with Kartik Aaryan for a film, despite their rumoured break-up and their film Love Aaj Kal failed to do wonders at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While promoting her newly-released film, Gaslight, Sara joined Connect FM Cannada. During a segment, when the interviewer asked a fan question about the rumours of her joining Kartik and director Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3, Sara stated that she has not been offered the film, but she would like to explore the opportunity. Khan said, "I haven't been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure." 

To date, only Kartik has been confirmed in the leading cast of Aashiqui 3. The leading lady of the film hasn't been announced. Aashiqui 3 will be the third instalment of the super-hit romantic drama series. The first instalment, Aashiqui, was released with Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in 1990. Mahesh Bhatt directed the hit romantic saga. The second instalment of the series, Aashiqui 2, was helmed by Mohit Suri and it starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The 2013 film was released with positive responses from critics and audiences. Aashiqui 3 will be led by Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu will direct it. 

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working with Basu in, Metro In Dino. The anthology film is the spiritual successor to the 2007 film. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Both films have been backed by T-Series. On the other side, Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who turned his YouTube channel into a Rs 25,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, know about his business

Rare, unseen photos of Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani, father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani go viral

Cool or cringe? Girls groove in train for Instagram reel, viral video sparks online debate

This filmmaker is the only woman to win National Film Award for Best Direction, it's not Zoya Akhtar or Meghna Gulzar

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE