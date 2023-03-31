Sara Ali Khan expresses her wish to join Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, says 'I would love to...'

Sara Ali Khan would like to reunite with Kartik Aaryan for a film, despite their rumoured break-up and their film Love Aaj Kal failed to do wonders at the box office.

While promoting her newly-released film, Gaslight, Sara joined Connect FM Cannada. During a segment, when the interviewer asked a fan question about the rumours of her joining Kartik and director Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3, Sara stated that she has not been offered the film, but she would like to explore the opportunity. Khan said, "I haven't been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure."

To date, only Kartik has been confirmed in the leading cast of Aashiqui 3. The leading lady of the film hasn't been announced. Aashiqui 3 will be the third instalment of the super-hit romantic drama series. The first instalment, Aashiqui, was released with Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in 1990. Mahesh Bhatt directed the hit romantic saga. The second instalment of the series, Aashiqui 2, was helmed by Mohit Suri and it starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The 2013 film was released with positive responses from critics and audiences. Aashiqui 3 will be led by Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu will direct it.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working with Basu in, Metro In Dino. The anthology film is the spiritual successor to the 2007 film. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Both films have been backed by T-Series. On the other side, Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.