Sara Ali Khan enjoys chilly weather of Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shares vacay pics

Apart from being a standout performer, Sara Ali Khan is also a family loving person. Her pictures with his granny, mother certifies her love, and currently, she's having a ball of a time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, that too in Kashmir. The 'Atrangi Re' actress shared a carousel post in which she's enjoying Paradise with Ibrahim and others. The caption of the post wins netizens as it says, "Home is where the brother is."

Check out the post

From making a snowman to Ibrahim's pro snowboarding skills, Sara-Ibrahim is giving siblings goals, and the comment section is full of love. "Cutest," commented a user. While someone else asked, "Koi inta khoosurat kaise ho sakta hai?" "Cutest siblings. Looking gorgeous." Asserted by another user. Among various heart and fire emojis, someone termed Sara-Ibrahim as, "Everyone’s favourite siblings."

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle Thursday to announce the wrap of her upcoming film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, helmed by Lakshman Utekar. Alongside a romantic still in which Vicky and Sara can be seen looking head over heels in love, gazing into each other's eyes, Sara penned down a note, expressing gratitude to the team who helped her embody the character of 'Saumya'.

In the caption, she wrote, "It’s a film wrap Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better."

She further added, "@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you. @pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family