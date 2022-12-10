Sara Ali Khan endures 'back pain' as she travels by Mumbai local train, video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On Friday night, Sara Ali Khan and her team members took a local train to return to their home instead of being stuck in the traffic of Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a fun video, which she captioned, "Namaste Darshako Today we used our brain Samay ka sadupyog we took a train."

In the video, Sara said, "we are in a local train because at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore we’re enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we’re gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane."

Sara was seen sporting a simple blue suit and going makeup-free. Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the Love Aaj Kal star published the post.

"Soo sweet n generous of Sara. Where actors are busy showing off their big big cars, or high standard lifestyles, she simply opts for local trains, n rickshaws. Humbleness is her most beautiful trait," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "I don’t know how she does it but isn’t it just a bhagvan ki dein ?""Most grounded and humble celebrity im india," another fan commented.

In the meantime, Sara will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and Karan Johar's upcoming Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she will play a courageous freedom fighter in a fictitious story set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Additionally, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s next film, an anthology, Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

(Inputs from ANI)