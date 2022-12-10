Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sara Ali Khan endures 'back pain' as she travels by Mumbai local train, video goes viral

On Friday night, Sara Ali Khan and her team members took a local train to return to their home instead of being stuck in the traffic of Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan endures 'back pain' as she travels by Mumbai local train, video goes viral
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On Friday night, Sara Ali Khan and her team members took a local train to return to their home instead of being stuck in the traffic of Mumbai.  

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a fun video, which she captioned, "Namaste Darshako Today we used our brain Samay ka sadupyog we took a train." 

In the video, Sara said, "we are in a local train because at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore we’re enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we’re gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane." 

Sara was seen sporting a simple blue suit and going makeup-free. Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the Love Aaj Kal star published the post.  

"Soo sweet n generous of Sara. Where actors are busy showing off their big big cars, or high standard lifestyles, she simply opts for local trains, n rickshaws. Humbleness is her most beautiful trait," a fan commented. 

Another fan wrote, "I don’t know how she does it but isn’t it just a bhagvan ki dein ?""Most grounded and humble celebrity im india," another fan commented. 

Also read: Sara Ali Khan gets brutally trolled for posing in bikini, netizens says 'kuch toh sharm kar lo'

In the meantime, Sara will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and Karan Johar's upcoming Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she will play a courageous freedom fighter in a fictitious story set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Additionally, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s next film, an anthology, Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. 

(Inputs from ANI) 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.