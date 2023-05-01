Sara Ali Khan drops new stills sitting in tonga as she wraps Ae Watan Mere Watan, says 'will carry this one with me..'

Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media and the actress often shares her whereabouts and life happenings with her fans on Instagram. Recently, the actress penned a special note as she wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.

On Monday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared her look from her upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan and penned a heartfelt note along with a few pictures of her look from the movie. The actress also thanked the director for giving her this opportunity and dropped a picture sitting with him.

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen sitting in a tonga, wearing a white saree with a green border. The actress captioned the post, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. - Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity, and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever…Jai Bholenath.”

Fans were excited and all praises after seeing Sara Ali Khan’s post and showered their love in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “looking so beautiful.” Another fan commented, “can’t wait to see you in this character.” Another comment read, “I can’t get enough of your content. You always have such a unique perspective on life. Keep up the good work.”

Helmed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a biographical story and Sara Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the movie. The movie is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Gaslight which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress has an interesting lineup of movies planned this year. Other than Ae Watan Mere Watan, the actress will also be seen in Murder Mubarak helmed by Homi Adajania. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor in the movie. Other than this, the actress also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline wherein she will be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur.

