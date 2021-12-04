'Unki galti ho hi nahi sakti': Sara Ali Khan defends bodyguard after pap tells her it wasn't he who misbehaved - WATCH

Days ago, a video of Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan apologising to the paps in Mumbai on behalf of her security personnel who had reportedly pushed a cameraperson, had gone viral on the internet. Known for her media-friendly attitude and her humble nature, Sara immediately asked for forgiveness after she learned that a cameraperson had been pushed by her bodyguard. She was even seen asking her bodyguard to not indulge in such activities and was heard saying 'sorry' to the paps for the inconvenience. The video won over the netizens and Sara was lauded for being a kind-hearted person who cares for those around her.

Now, days after Sara's video apologising to the paps went viral, in a new clip the 'Kedarnath' actor is politely heard defending her bodyguard after she learned from the pap that it wasn't her security but someone else who had pushed him.

In the video, when the photographer tells Sara that it wasn't her bouncer's fault and that someone else had pushed him, she is heard saying, "Mujhe pata hai, unki galti ho hi nahi sakti. Unn logon ne kisi ko laya tha, jinhone aapko dhakka diya, isliye mujhe bura laga. Inki galti nahi hai, mujhe pata hai, yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa (I know he will never do something like this. The organisers had their own security, and they were the ones who misbehaved, that’s why I felt so bad. I know it's not his fault, he will never do such a thing)."



Watch the video here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will appear in the movie ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Talking about her co-stars, Sara had told Indian Express in an interview, "Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today, even then he is such a humble and fun-loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. I am so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Dhanush is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated."