Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore 'mere sapno ki Rani', shares adorable photo with her

Credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

It's always nice to see two generations coming together for an occasion and Sara Ali Khan's latest photo proof of the same. On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram and posted a picture with her granny Sharmila Tagore.

Sharing the adorable photo, Sara wrote, "Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny." Draped in a blue saree, Sharmila looked classy as always. Sara sported a casual kurta and specs. Fans also loved Sara's post., one of them wrote, "Ur grand maa is sooo classy." Another one wrote, "She must be telling u some wonderful stories from her time."

Interestingly, Sara chose the song for her caption from one of Sharmila's classics. Mere Sapno Ki Rani is from Aradhana where Sharmila was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna. The song was immortalised by Kishore Kumar. Recently Sara went to Qatar for an event. She bonded with Ananya Panday over there.

On the acting front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu`s next film, an anthology, Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's photo from Udaipur went viral on social media. They were spotted with each other. Some of the social media users assumed that they might be dating or have teamed up for next project. Later, while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik said, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."

Kartik and Sara starred together in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which was released in the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2020. The two actors reportedly dated each other while shooting the film and broke up just before the release. Though Sara and Kartik never acknowledged their relationship, Karan Johar confirmed the same last year in an interview. (With inputs from ANI)

