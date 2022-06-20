Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled for wearing shorts, crop top for outing with dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan/Viral Bhayani

A day ahead of Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, actress Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Alia Khan and their dad, actor Saif Ali Khan, were spotted in Mumbai for a special brunch together. While Saif and Sara were snapped arriving at the restaurant together, it was Sara who obliged the paps with photos. Only after Sara pushed her dad Saif to pose for the paps that he obliged them. Later Saif's elder son Ibrahim who joined the father-daughter duo soon after their arrival at the restaurant did not pose for the paps and instead headed straight inside the restaurant.

On June 18, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of Sara entering the restaurant with her dad Saif. The clip has now become the talk of the town. Netizens lashed out at Sara Ali Khan, calling her 'shameless' for having dressed in shorts for an outing with her dad Saif Ali Khan. Terming her attire inappropriate for an outing with her father, netizens filled the comments section of the post with mean and hateful remarks.

"Sharam Kar Aise Kapde Dad Ke Sath Pehenke Kon Jata Hai (Have some shame, who wears such clothes when out with your dad?)," wrote a netizen. "Koi lunch pe aise kapde pehenke jaata hai kya (Who wears such clothes to lunch)?" asked an Instagram user. "Ap lok dress keu panteho? Dress pehna owr na pahna eki baat hein keuki aploko ki dress e aysa hein (Why do you people wear clothes. To wear them or not is, it all seems the same)," commented another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of a South film with the same title. The also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Speaking about Vikram Vedha, the team has recently wrapped the filming of the film and an announcement as to when its trailer will drop, is expected soon. Vikram Vedha will release in cinemas on September 30, 2022.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Gaslight. Ibrahim is currently working as Assistant director on the sets of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.