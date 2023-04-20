Search icon
Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled as she runs at airport to avoid paps, netizens call her 'overacting ki dukaan'

Daughter of actors and divorced couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan was trolled as she tried to avoid paps at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of the divorced couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit on Wednesday, April 19. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, ran inside the airport premises as she tried to avoid the paparazzi.

The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are brutally trolling the actress as one of them wrote, "She runs only when media is spotted, overacting ki dukaan, stop running behind her and do not pay any attention", while another added, "Why is public so mad at her? These people just have their family money. We should support normal people instead of these stars."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in Pavan Kripalani's murder mystery Gaslight in which she shared screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film was a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31 and received average reviews from critics and audiences.

She also has another film lined up for OTT release - Ae Watan Mere Watan. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Kannan Iyer's directorial will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

Apart from these two films, Sara Ali Khan's line-up also includes Laxman Utekar-directed romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in which she is paired up with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak with  Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.

READ | Sara Ali Khan reflects on Love Aaj Kal failure, reveals she asked Aanand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re

