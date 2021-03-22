Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan gushes over Kartik Aaryan as he turns showstopper at LFW 2021

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan couldn't help but notice and appreciate Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they turned showstoppers for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night. Sara and Kartik, lovingly dubbed 'Sartik' by fans, were rumoured to be in a relationship while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. However, reports state that the duo broke up in 2019.

Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actors Kartik and Kiara, walked the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Manish took to Instagram to share a picture from the show and wrote, "The dapper and the beautiful @kartikaaryan and @kiaraaliaadvani forever gorgeous you two. Always love for both of you @lakmefashionwk @fdciofficial @nexaexperience."

Gushing over them, Saba commented on the post saying, "Stunning mahshallah."

Check it out here.

Also read Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19, asks fans to pray for him

For the uninformed, Sara had appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' with her father Saif Ali Khan and had admitted that she had a crush on Kartik and even expressed her desire to go on a date with him.

At the trailer launch of 'Love Aaj Ka'l, when asked about his relationship status with Sara, Kartik had replied saying, "Jab inhone national television pe bola tha, uss time mujhe inpe crush aa gaya tha. Tabhi main phir sharmane laga tha (When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy)." “Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara (Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara)'," he had said.

In other news, on Monday, Kartik announced on his social media accounts that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He asked his fans to pray for his well-being and posted a plus sign photo on Twitter and Instagram.