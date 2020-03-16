Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga Arti in Varanasi, gives tour of crowded street as other celebs practice self-isolation

Sara Ali Khan could also be seen giving a short tour of a crowded street.

As several people are pondering over self-isolation after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan travelled to Varanasi over the weekend to attend Ganga Arti along with her mother Amrita Singh. Taking to her Instagram account, Sara shared a video and captioned it saying, "Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun- such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay."

Sara could also be seen giving a short tour of a crowded street, at one point even noting how congested it is. "You heard, it is curd," she added. Although Sara is holding a mask in her hand, she isn’t wearing it.

For the uninformed, Sara was shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re in Varanasi. The actor’s visit comes at a time when several of her industry colleagues are halting travel plans and self-isolating, as per the guidelines of health officials. 110 persons have been tested positive for the virus in India, as of Monday.

Sara was most recently seen in the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Kartik Aaryan. In addition to this, she also has Atrangi Re and Coolie No. 1 lined up.

On the other hand, actors such as Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone, and others self-isolated during the weekend. In Hollywood, actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, and James Bond star Olga Kurylenko all tested positive for coronavirus.