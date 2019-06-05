Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh flash their beautiful smiles as they wish Eid Mubarak!

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with her mom Amrita Singh. The newcomer wished everyone Eid Mubarak!

As Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today worldwide, wishes are being poured in from all sides on social media pages. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter and Instagram pages to wish their fans much to their excitement. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Preity G Zinta and others wished Eid Mubarak with beautiful messages. But one of the sweetest wishes we came across was by Sara Ali Khan.

The Simmba actor took to her Instagram page and shared a pretty photo posing with her mom and veteran actor Amrita Singh. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen relishing delicacies at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. While posing together, both Sara and Amrita are seen flashing their beautiful smiles. Sara captioned the post stating, "Eid Mubarak"

Meanwhile, Sara, who was seen in two films last year - Kedarnath and Simmba, have no releases in 2019. She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aaryan and the out-and-out romantic film is slated to release on February 14, 2020. Sara also has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Talking about Amrita, she left an impressive mark on everyone with her stint as Rani Kaur in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla which released earlier this year. Before that, Singh was seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium.