Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are Bollywood's newest BFFs, see the actresses party it out in Doha

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in Doha

It is often said that two contemporary actresses can never be friend. But two stunning divas from the current crop of Bollywood heroines are out to prove that wrong. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday seem to have become the new BFFs of Bollywood, setting major friendship goals, during their time together in Qatar.

On Tuesday, Ananya posted a couple of photos with Sara Ali Khan from Doha, Qatar, where she has travelled for work. The two actresses can be seen having a great time together in the pics. The Liger star is wearing a short white dress while Sara is slaying in a black outfit. In one of the pictures, Sara hugs Ananya Pandey by lifting her in her arms. Both the actresses posted the picture in their Instagram stories where Ananya wrote, "Reunited with my @SaaraAlikhan95". Sara captioned her picture as, "With my most Jawaan @ananyapanday."

In another picture, Sara Ali Khan could be seen doing being the perfect friend to Ananya Panday as she did the latter's makeup while they both wore bath robes. In other pictures, girls could also be seen fulfilling their guilty pleasures by having desserts and enjoying their food in Qatar.

Ananya also shared a reel on her profile where she can be seen slaying in a white dress with flowers on it and Sara Ali Khan can be seen in wearing a white three-piece looking graceful as always.

Ananya was last seen in the bilingual Liger, which marked Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi-language debut. The film was a disappointment at the box office. The actress has two films lined up for release in 2023 – Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. Sara Ali Khan’s last release, on the other hand, was Atrangi Re in 2021. This year, she has Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and two untitled projects from Laxman Utekar and Jagan Shakti in the pipeline.