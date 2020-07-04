Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's twin and win the Internet

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan make for the prettiest mother and daughter duo. The Simmba actor is often seen sharing her sweet moments with her mom. Today, was no different. Sara took to her Instagram page and posted a couple of photos posing with Amrita. The interesting fact about the photos is that both of them are seen wearing similar outfits and twinning like a boss. Sara's caption also spoke about the same.

In the photos, Amrita and Sara wore multicoloured long kurti which had full sleeves. Sara teamed it up with matching earrings too. The outfit is by none other than their favourites Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. While in the second photo which is a selfie both are seen donning masks but all smiles for the camera.

Sara captioned her post stating, "Mommy's Day Out #twinning #winning".

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, recently Sara was clicked by the paparazzi as she made her way out of Aanand L Rai's office in Mumbai. The actor had kickstarted the shoot of her forthcoming film, Atrangi Re directed by the filmmaker. The much-awaited flick which is eyeing for Valentine's Day 2021 weekend also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the male leads.

Meanwhile, Sara's upcoming film is Coolie No 1 which has been postponed due to pandemic indefinitely. The film starring Varun Dhawan was slated to release on May 1, 2020. Directed by David Dhawan, the filmmaker remade this film from his 90s directorial Coolie No 1 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.