Sara Ali Khan admits she bullied THIS actress in high school

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming romantic drama 'Atrangi Re', directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar as her co-stars. During one of her promotional interviews, she made a shocking revelation that she bullied Ananya Panday in high school. The two leading ladies studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. Sara was Ananya's senior in the school.

While speaking to Mashable India, Sara talked about her school days with Ananya and even mentioned that she still bullies her. She said, “Apparently, I used to bully her. That’s what she says. Honestly, maybe I did. I must have. I think I still bully her. We recently went to Lokmat Awards and I wanted her to do Chaka Chak with me, so I just called her on stage. She was like ‘no’ and I was like ‘come on’, so I think I bullied her again. She is lovely.”

The 'Kedarnath' actress had even shared the video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen grooving with the 'Liger' actress on the stage. She had captioned the video with her famous Sara Shayari as she wrote, "Chakachak girls, Thumka and Twirls, Dearest AP quickly learns, And Rinku’s love and gratitude she immediately earns."

Both the actresses' next films are set to release on OTT platforms. While Sara's 'Atrangi Re' streams on Disney+ Hotstar from 24th December, Ananya will be seen next in a dark romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 25 January. The Shakun Batra directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.