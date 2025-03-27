Sara candidly admitted that she thought Alia had it all together, having achieved both professional success with the award and personal fulfillment with motherhood.

In the cutthroat world of entertainment, it's a given that actors experience insecurities and envy when pitted against their contemporaries while also drawing inspiration from their peers. However, what sets them apart is her refreshing candor as they boldly admit to their own vulnerabilities, shattering the facade of perfection often associated with celebrities.

Recently, Sara showcased a level of self-awareness and maturity that is rare in the industry by openly discussing her insecurities. Her willingness to be vulnerable is praiseworthy. She recently confessed to feeling envious of Alia Bhatt's accomplishments, particularly when she received the National Award for Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi on October 17, 2023.

Sara candidly admitted that she thought Alia had it all together, having achieved both professional success with the award and personal fulfillment with motherhood. During a conversation at NDTV Yuva, she shared her honest sentiment, saying, "When Alia got the National Award, I thought, 'Wow, she's got the award, she has a child too, her life is all sorted.'"



However, Sara acknowledged that she had inadvertently "dehumanized" Alia, overlooking the struggles and challenges she must have faced to achieve her goals. She stressed the importance of understanding the complexities behind someone's success, highlighting that envy often stems from a lack of information. This limited perspective, Sara noted, can give rise to jealousy, as one only sees the result, not the journey. By sharing her insights, she encouraged a more nuanced understanding of success, acknowledging that every achievement is rooted in its own unique set of struggles and challenges.

Sara Ali Khan's latest on-screen appearance was in the film Sky Force, alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. Her upcoming project is Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, a star-studded ensemble film featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.