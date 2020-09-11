Saqib Saleem receives hate messages, captions post 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'

Actor Saqib Saleem, who will soon be seen in Voot Select's 'Crackdown' and Zee5's 'Comedy Couple', has been receiving a lot of hate messages ever since he came out in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Soon after Rhea was arrested on Tuesday, by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs related case that was part of investigations being carried out in the late actor's death probe, Saqib backed Rhea and sought justice for her by posting the now popular slogan -- 'Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy. Me and You.' -- accompanying the slogan with the caption #JusticeForRhea.

Later, Saqib also put up a photo of Rhea, seated in van with her white mask on, looking out of the window, demanding her release. He wrote, "#justiceforrhea #releaseher #justiceforsushant."

Take a look.

On Friday, Saqib, who has apparently disabled the comments feature on the above two posts, took to Instagram to post one of the many direct messages that he had received on his Instagram account. In the message, the social media user had used highly abusive and shameful language for the actor. Sharing the screengrab on Instagram, Saqib wrote, “Mera Bharat Mahaan. Thank you for showering so much love on me n my family. Means a lot.”

Reacting to his post, Apoorva Lakhia, director 'Crackdown' wrote, "Besides the amazing vocabulary the lady has chosen to express herself in, she even thinks sending someone to pakistan is an abuse.... sad times ma bro.... love u...(sic)."

Several of Saqib's friends from the industry too commented expressing their shock over the hate message. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "WOW! I have no words for what we have become (sic)."

Sophie Choudry commented, "This is frikkin disgusting!! How dare he speak about your family like this, especially the women in the family!!! Hope he knows he can be arrested for this blatant threat and harassment! (sic)."

Earlier, several celebrities including Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza among others had rallied behind Rhea and sought justice for her by posting the same slogan on their respective social media handles.