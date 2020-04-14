Sapna Chaudhary latest to participate in 'VMate Corona Anthem', to encourage all in fight against coronavirus

Sapna Chaudhary, who has appeared in season 11 of the popular television reality show Bigg Boss and Bollywood films such as Veerey Ki Wedding released a video performing on the VMate Corona Anthem.

The VMate Corona Anthem, launched by the trending short video platform last week, has surged the popularity chart within a short time. Along with millions of video creators, celebrities too, have joined the bandwagon, shaking a leg on the anthem and spreading the right message in the prevailing lockdown scenario triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The latest to perform on the foot-tapping number is Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary, who is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Sapna Chaudhary, who has appeared in season 11 of the popular television reality show Bigg Boss and Bollywood films such as Nanu Ki Jaanu and Veerey Ki Wedding released a video on her social media channel, performing on the VMate Corona Anthem.

The video was posted as part of the Day 17 of the now completed #21DaysChallenge on the platform, which was launched by VMate to keep users creatively engaged at their homes during the countrywide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to this, Sapna was also a part of #VMateAsliHolibaaz campaign, organized earlier this year on the occasion of Holi. As part of the campaign, Sapna had performed in a music video.

Apart from Sapna, popular YouTuber Kanishka too grooved on the VMate Corona Anthem and shared the video on her channel Kanishka Talent Hub, which has a following of more than 1.5 million. The lyrics of the anthem, ‘India ki jeet, Corona ki haar, Go Corona, Corona Go Go…India se tu ab door ho’, roughly translates to ‘India will triumph and Corona will lose in the war against the pandemic’.

It has been composed and sung by Advait Nemlekar, who has worked in popular Bollywood films like Saand Ki Aankh and some blockbuster Gujarati movies, including Gujjubhai the Great. His latest association was with Special Ops series that starred critically acclaimed actors Kay Kay Menon and Vinay Pathak.