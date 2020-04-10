Sanya Malhotra takes up Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl challenge and aces it perfectly

Dangal debutante Sanya Malhotra is an incredible dancer and it's a known fact. She often shares her dancing videos on her social media pages and they are a visual treat indeed. She learns the dance with a choreographer and posts it much to the excitement of the fans. A while back, Sanya took to her Instagram page and shared a video wherein she took up the famous JLo Super Bowl Challenge.

In the video, she is seen making swift moves and it will leave you mesmerised. Not just that, there are five Sanya dancing together as the actor has edited her video in the most stylish way. She wore a blue crop top and black shorts teamed up with a headband.

Sanya captioned the video stating, "Hehe did the #jlosuperbowlchallenge #quarantinemademedoit also, nominees are tagged Choreography by @parrisgoebel".

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya will next be seen in Ludo which is directed by Anurag Basu. The film is an anthology and has an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi in the lead roles.

She also has Shakuntala Devi in which Vidya Balan plays the titular role and Sanya as her onscreen daughter. The film is directed by Anu Menon and also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Sanya will also be headlining Pagglait which has Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav in vital roles and is helmed by Umesh Bisht.