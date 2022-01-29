Sanya Malhotra shows off her killer dance moves on ‘Oo Antava’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Sanya Malhotra has been a social media user for quite some time. She posts images, interacts with her admirers, and performs amazing dance routines.

On her Instagram page, the actress posted an outstanding dance cover of the song 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise,' and not only fans, but the 'Oo Antava' girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn't stop herself from complimenting.

Sanya tagged Shazeb Sheikh, her dancer friend and Tangerine Arts Studio. She added the hashtag Shazeb Sheikh Choreography.

Take a look-

Reacting to the post, Maria Goretti wrote, "Love love love it." Mrunal Thakur commented, "Damn girl."

Samantha shared the video on her story and wrote, "Uffffffff (fire emojis). So hot."

Earlier, the song was performed by singer Neha Kakkar, former ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Urfi Javed, and Tanzanian social media celebrity Kili Paul. Swara Bhasker and Kriti Sanon, both actors, had praised the song too.

Swara had tweeted, “I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa... What a song, such a trippy composition! Loving an item number critiquing the objectification of women!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is (fire emojis) (sparkle emojis).”

Recently Sanya was spotted in the city. She was heading towards her car, and the paparazzi were taking the snaps. One of the photographers tripped and he fell down. The actress instantly rushed towards the photographer and tried to lend him support.

The photographer quickly got up, and Sanya consoled him multiple times, 'Aap thik hai?' Aapko lagi toh nahi?' When one the media guys said that since she didn't stop for them, they had to follow her. Malhotra apologised and then posed for the pictures.