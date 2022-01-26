Sanya Malhotra rushes to help photographer, wins the internet - WATCH

Actress Sanya Malhotra has won accolades for her stellar act in films like 'Dangal,' 'Paglait,' and 'Ludo.' Now, she was also won netizens for her kind act. Recently the actress was spotted in the city. She was heading towards her car, and the paparazzi were taking the snaps. One of the photographers tripped and he fall down. The actress instantly rushed towards the photographer and tried to lend him support.

The photographer quickly got up, and Sanya consoled him multiple times, 'Aap thik hai?' Aapko lagi toh nahi?' When one the media guys said that since she didn't stop for them, they had to follow her. Malhotra apologised and then posed for the pictures.

As this video surfaced, several users hailed the actress gesture. One of the users commented, "It shows how much of a kind and generous person she is LOVE HER." While another user added, "She is really sweet." One of the comments highlighted Sanya as, "So sweet and down to earth."

The bubbly Malhotra was last seen in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar,' and will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies backed Netflix thriller series 'Love Hostel' opposite Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. While speaking to DNA, Malhotra shared her wish to interact with Khan by saying, "Not yet, but I m hoping... It's a very special feeling, to be honest, it feels like a dream (laughs) to work in a film by Red Chillies. When that announcement came I was quite excited, I was shivering, I posted it on Instagram. Produced by Red Chillies was enough (chuckles). I hope that he texts me, hoping that he watches some of the rushes we have shot till now. Kuch bolenge toh main bohot khush ho jaungi!

Sanya will also be in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal, and her 'Dangal' co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.