Sanya Malhotra poses in sexy printed bikini, goes scuba diving in latest beach vacation

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra started the weekend off right by sharing a glimpse of her weekend trip on social media. On Saturday, the actress shared a series of photos from her vacation on her official Instagram account. The actress not only made us envious of her weekend escape, but she also whipped up a frenzy among her admirers with an alluring beach style. She even went scuba diving and dropped a video of the same.

Sanya posted a series of photos with a handful of emoticons that perfectly captured her vacation. Sanya began her post with a photo of herself, dressed in a leopard print bikini with open messy curls and stunning skin, no makeup. The actress is seen seated on the terrace and striking a pose for the camera in the photo. Sanya's carousel post also includes a video of tranquil lapping sea waves, which are as beautiful as ever. The actress then shared a photo of a coconut tree as well as a video of a boat sailing over the waves.



Sanya also shared a close-up selfie of herself, in which she flaunts her glowing skin and a tiny gold nose ring.

Sanya's engaging scuba diving lesson, which included sightings of a lovely shoal of fish and an enticing giant sea turtle in the foreground, pleased fans the most. Sanya also uploaded a video of a crab on the beach, continuing her trend of documenting fascinating aquatic life.



Sanya was last seen in Love Hostel, opposite Vikrant Massey, on the professional front. Bobby Deol played the antagonist in the romantic thriller. She will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Sailesh Kolanu's HIT - The First Case. On July 15, the action thriller will be released in theatres.