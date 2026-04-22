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"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster

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"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster

"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to Husn from Toaster

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"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster

Sanya Malhotra sets the internet on fire with her moves in the song Husn from Toaster. Check out netizens' reactions.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster
Sanya Malhotra
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Powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra proves to be the undeniable highlight of Husn Ke Lakhon Rang, with her magnetic presence and expressive charm instantly winning over audiences. Her expressions do half the talking and half the magic, while her stylish, confident look perfectly complements the vibrant mood of the track.

Check out the post:

Netizens can’t seem to keep calm, flooding social media with praise for Sanya’s performance. Comments like “Sensual moves and flawless grace, she owns every beat ”, and “Someone is vibing hot”, such comments have been pouring in. Many fans are clearly hooked, with one writing, "I wish to see Sanya’s moves in the theatres."

Also read: After Yuzvendra Chahal sends defamation notice to Taniya Chatterjee, Gandii Baat actress takes U-turn on his 'cute' DM: 'I barely know him'

What stands out most is how audiences are singling out Sanya’s screen presence as the driving force behind the song’s appeal. From “I wish to see Sanya’s moves in theatres.” to “Sanya is back with another banger”, the excitement is palpable. Fans are also celebrating her consistency as a performer, with comments like “After Aankh and Charmer, Sanya stuns us again” and “Loved the song” dominating timelines. Her ability to switch seamlessly between subtle expressions and high-energy dance moves is being widely appreciated, with many calling her performance “addictive” and “impossible to look away from.”

With Toaster continuing its strong run, this end-credit number adds another standout moment to Sanya’s growing repertoire. As the buzz continues to build, audiences are now eagerly waiting to see her next in Sundar Poonam, set to be part of the upcoming slate on Prime Video.

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"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster
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