Sanya Malhotra has impressed the audiences in her latest film Mrs, the remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Sanya Malhotra is winning the hearts of the audiences with her brilliant and sincere performance in her recent film Mrs, which began streaming on ZEE5 from February 7. The Arati Kadav directorial is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen and also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in the leading roles.

Now, a video of Sanya has gone viral on the internet in which the actress is seen dancing to the track 'Jalebi Bai'. The energetic dance number was featured in the 2011 comedy Double Dhamaal, the sequel of the 2007 hit Dhamaal. 'Jalebi Bai' is composed and written by Anand Raj Anand and sung by Ritu Pathak along with Anand Raj Anand.

In the clip shared by Instant Bollywood on its Instagram handle, the Dangal actress is seen wearing a magenta-coloured saree as she dances to the song, Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "She is the best", while another added, "She looks beautiful." Several others dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra will be seen next in the romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania-fame and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was initially slated to release on April 18 but now has been postponed due to delays in shooting schedule. Its release date has been taken over by another Dharma film, Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Chapter of Jallianwala Bagh starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.