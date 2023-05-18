'Its a dream come true': Sanya Malhotra confirms working with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan

Sanya Malhotra stars in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Actress Sanya Malhotra is a true-blue Shah Rukh Khan fan, and she always wanted to work with her. Well, her wish has been granted, and she has confirmed being a part of Khan's upcoming much-awaited film, Jawan. While promoting her upcoming comedy-drama Kathal, Sanya spoke to Indian Express. The actress revealed that she can finally talk about her involvement in Jawan, and she also called the opportunity a 'dream come true' moment for her.

Sanya completed the shoot last year, and apart from her, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani and Yogi Babu also star in Atlee's Bollywood directorial debut. Sharing her experience of working with Khan, Malhotra said, "I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy."

After Kathal release, Sanya will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Malhotra will also lead the Hindi remake of the award-winning Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Speaking about Jawan, the upcoming actioner was originally scheduled for June 2 release. However, the film has now been pushed to September 7 release. On May 6, May 6, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new motion and still poster of the Jawan, with a glimpse of massy action. In the motion poster, Khan's character makes a dhamkedaar entry on the screen and we get the new release date of September 7. Khan shared the motion poster on his social media handles with the caption, "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023." After Jawan, Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

