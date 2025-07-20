Sant Tukaram movie review: Subodh Bhave gives career-best performance in biographical drama, pays much-needed homage to revolutionary saint

Donald Trump clarifies all Iran nuke sites destroyed, claims any new sites will be...
BOLLYWOOD
Subodh Bhave's biographical drama on the revolutionary saint is engaging, and it pays perfect tribute to Vithoba bhakt. Sant Tukaram is a callback to the era when we used to enjoy devotional dramas with our family.
Director: Aditya Om
Starring: Subodh Bhave, Arun Govil, Twinkle Kapoor, Sheena Chohan, Sanjay Mishra
Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes
Where to watch: In cinemas
Rating: 3 stars
Tukaram (Subodh Bhave), a bright kid born to a moneylender family, soon realises his true calling, the path of salvation by dedicating his life to Vitthal, singing praises of the Almighty. His journey from a man to a revolutionary saint is laid on the foundation of struggles. From giving up the attachment for his family to breaking the ages-old traditions, challenging the societal norms, and spreading the true words of Vitthal, Sant Tukaram's big-screen adaptation will keep you invested and cement your belief in Ram Krishna Hari.
Set in the 17th century, the movie starts with the introduction of Vishambhar (Sanjay Mishra), a well-known devotee and the ancestor of Sant Tukaram (Subodh Bhave). He wishes to construct a temple dedicated to Lord Vithoba, but he is unable to locate the ideal idol. He discovers an idol in his kitchen garden one night when he unexpectedly awakens from his dream.
Watch the trailer of Sant Tukaram
The film goes into flashback with narration of Mukesh Khanna, recounting the early years of Tukaram. The moneylender Bolhoba, Vitthal's follower and Tukaram's father, was appointed to a marginalised community. Young Tukaram, with his father's trust, fought against the prevalent bigotry. As Tukaram grows up, he experiences sorrows of losing his first wife, getting insulted by his second wife, the overlords, Brahmin pandits, seeing his parents and kids getting scummed to malnutrition and disease. Following these tragedies, he developed a strong sense of devotion and spirituality. What happens next is something you should witness.
Speaking about performances, Subodh Bhave delivers his career-best performance. He portrays Sant Tukaram with the much-needed calmness. He embodies the stature of Tukaram perfectly, and the role looks tailor-made. His strong scene presence during the climax will leave you teary-eyed. Apart from Subodh, Sanjay Mishra shines despite a limited screen space. Arun Govil makes a cameo appearance that adds more weight to the narrative.
Director Aditya Om successfully transports you to the era with the help of skilful cinematography. The dialogue is good, but something sounded borderline preachy. Music is in sync with the narrative, and despite too many bhajans, you don't feel overwhelmed with it.
Speaking about the shortcomings, the film looks a little stretched, especially Sanjay Mishra's scenes look sluggish. A few characters are one-toned and lack depth. Sometimes the shudh-Hindi dialogue might take you a second to understand the emotions. A few scenes look predictable and easy to guess. The actor who played Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj lacked an impactful screen presence. However, Sant Tukaram is a film that successfully takes you back to the era when we used to enjoy a devotional film with our family.